BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20280 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, M Sport Pack, Heated Front Seats, Servotronic Steering, Sport Automatic Transmission, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Run Flat Tyres, Sports Seats, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Automatic Air Conditioning, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, BMW TeleServices, Airbags, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking

  • Ad ID
    402682
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20280 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£22,971

Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

