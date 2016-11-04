BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20280 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire
Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, M Sport Pack, Heated Front Seats, Servotronic Steering, Sport Automatic Transmission, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Run Flat Tyres, Sports Seats, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Automatic Air Conditioning, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, BMW TeleServices, Airbags, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking
Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016