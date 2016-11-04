BMW 3 SERIES 330D XDRIVE LUXURY Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330D XDRIVE LUXURY Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20222 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BRONZE
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Pollen Filter Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings
Hailsham BMW
