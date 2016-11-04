loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive Luxury 4dr Step Auto [Business Media]

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive Luxury 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21026 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS(Anti-Lock Brakes), Air conditioning, Alarm, Audio remote control, Auxiliary input socket, Body coloured bumpers, Curtain airbags, Digital radio, Drivers airbag, Electric door mirrors, ESP, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front parking sensor, Immobiliser, Isofix child seat anchor points, Navigation system, Passenger airbag, Radio/CD, Rear airbags, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Rear parking sensor, Remote central locking, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Side airbags, Steering wheel mounted controls, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Trip computer, Tyre pressure monitor

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407860
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21026 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
