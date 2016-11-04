loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 330D Sport - RARE CAR - SUPERB EXAMPLE - LAST OWNER 8 YEARS Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330D Sport - RARE CAR - SUPERB EXAMPLE - LAST OWNER 8 YEARS Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 82000 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color:

Accessories

3 Series 330D Sport - RARE CAR - SUPERB EXAMPLE - LAST OWNER 8 YEARS 3.0 4dr Saloon Automatic Diesel,Superb Condition Totally Original Facelift 330d M Sport With Only 82,000 Miles And Last Owner Kept For 8 Years, Full Sport Alcantara Interior, Leather M Sport Multifunction Steering Wheel, Leather Centre Arm Rest, Digital Climate Control Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Auto Lights, Traction Control, Carbon Cube Das Inlays, High Gloss Exterior Trim, 18 BMW MV3 Alloys With Preimium Brand Tryes All With Excellent Tread, 12 Months MOT, Service And Parts And Labour Warranty Included In Sale, Part Exchange Welcome, We Are Located Overlooking Cattedown Roundabout In Plymouth City Centre, Please Visit Our Website www.rayphillipscars.co.uk For Further Information And Technical Data, You Can Apply Direct For Finance On Our Website At The Bottom Of The Vehicle Add Under The Finance Tab, Established 37 Years - Great Finance Packages With Zero Deposit Available - Part Exchanges Welcome - Open 7 Days A Week

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416140
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£4,990

Ray Phillips Cars
Plymouth, PL49HU, Devon
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!