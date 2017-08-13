loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d Sport 2003

£3,995
car description

2003/03 BMW 330d Sport 4dr Saloon;Manual;Diesel;120,000 miles;Full Service History;Silver Grey Metallic Bodywork;Black Leather Upholstery;BMW Navigation with TV Function;Heated Seats with Electric Seat Adjustment;Harmon Kardon Loudspeaker System;Electric Folding Mirrors;Electric Rear Roller Blind;Automatic Xenon Headlights with Rain Sensor;Climate Control;Cruise Control;18" MV2 Alloy Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303764
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    120000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    330d Sport
Byards Leap, Cranwell, Sleaford
Sleaford, NG34 8EY, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

