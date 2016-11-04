loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d SE Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 119000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Alarm, CD Player, Parking Sensors, Alloy wheels, 2007 BMW 330d Automatic Touring. -Full Service History. -One previous owner. -MOT till June 2018. -Old and new MOT's. -BMW pack with instructions and service book.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419706
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    119000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£4,770

A.M.C Automatic Specialists
Erith, DA81QL, Kent
United Kingdom

