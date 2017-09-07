BMW 3 SERIES 330d SE 5dr Step Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d SE 5dr Step Auto [Professional Media] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 150 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Alpine White
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Original Price New 38125,Delivery Mileage Only,Media package - Professional,17'' light alloy wheels,Advanced Parking package,Sun protection glass,Front seat heating,DAB Radio,Bluetooth Telephone Preparation
Sytner Haverfordwest BMW
SA624PD,
United Kingdom
