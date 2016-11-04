BMW 3 SERIES 330d SE 4dr AUTO

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d SE 4dr AUTO Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 109000 Engine Size: 2926 Ext Color: Silver
Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Rear), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Paint Metallic, Upholstery Leather, Airbags, Central locking, Radio, CD Player.RT Cars110 Burlington Road, New Malden, KT3 4NS
RT Cars
New Malden, KT34NS, Surrey
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016