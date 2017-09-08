loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330D M SPORT4DR STEP AUTOMATIC + FULL LEATHER + SAT NAV

£19,995
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330D M SPORT4DR STEP AUTOMATIC + FULL LEATHER + SAT NAV Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31637 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Stylish BMW 330d M Sport Automatic which features a full leather upholstery as well SAT NAV + Bluietooth + Parking Sensors + Heated Seats.Drive this car away for only 299pm with 1500 down, other finance examples available.Please contact us if you require a test drive. Independent inspection welcome. All part exchanges vehicles considered + We offer numerous dealer facilities including: Finance, Servicing, MOTs, Valeting, Warranties, and a full after-sales service. Please visit our website.

  • Ad ID
    314766
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31637 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Steve Durkin Vehicle Sales
Nelson, BB97DU, Lancashire
United Kingdom

