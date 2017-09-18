loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport Touring Auto

Compare this car
£12,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport Touring Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 84000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Alloy wheels, A lovely car in great condition, Full service history and a long MOT, Grey with cream looks stunning! Finance available inc. PCP! All of our vehicles are hpi clear & inspected in line with the RAC. 6 Months RAC warranty and discounted extended warranty available! Liquid armour paint protection available!12 Months RAC breakdown cover included! WE PAY MORE THAN ''webuyanycar'' FOR YOUR PART EXCHANGE! We also install privacy glass if required! Debit cards accepted please call 01252 447023 Over 50 vehicles in stock! NO ADMIN FEES! NO HIDDEN CHARGES!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330408
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    84000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Berkshire Specialist Cars Ltd
Sandhurst, GU479DD, Berkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed