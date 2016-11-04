loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330D M SPORT TOURING Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330D M SPORT TOURING Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15638 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Roof Rails 12v Socket Cupholders 12v Socket - Rear Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407027
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15638 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Farnborough BMW
Farnborough, GU146TL, Hampshire
United Kingdom

