BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport Step Auto FROM

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport Step Auto FROM Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Front & Rear Park Assist, Air Conditioning, 18" Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Leather Seats, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Sports Seats, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419743
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
