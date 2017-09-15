loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport Saloon Auto

£33,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport Saloon Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: UNKNOWN

Accessories

Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Steering wheel heating, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Brushed aluminium trim with Pearl Chrome, Sun protection glass, Split-folding rear seats, Extended storage, Seat heating. front, High-beam Assistant, Driving Assistant, LED headlights, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Apple CarPlay preparation, Online Entertainment, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Black panel display. full, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system Professional, Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, Interior comfort package, Innovation package, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather with blue interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Servotronic Steering, Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Armrest. rear centre, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio. 5 seats, 33,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327162
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

