BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport Saloon Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport Saloon Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29943 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - Piano Black - BMW Ind., M Sport braking system, Interior trim finishers - Pearl Chrome, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Xenon Headlights, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Online Entertainment, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Media package - Professional, Oyster with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - 19'' M Star-spoke style 403M alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, Servotronic Steering, Multi-function controls for s'wheel, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Armrest. rear centre, Park Distance Control front and rear, Foglights. front, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 5 seats, Available immediately, 2 mins J24 M5, Part Exchange welcome, UK delivery available, 21,990

  • Ad ID
    412724
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    29943 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£21,990

Westerly Bridgwater BMW
Bridgwater, TA66DD, Somerset
United Kingdom

