BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport Coupe Manual.

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport Coupe Manual. Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 110000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
DIESEL. 240 BHP. M-Sport. MANUAL 6 Speed. 2 Door Coupe. Spec Includes:- Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Leather Interior With Electric Memory Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reversing Sensors. Exceptional Example With a 9 Stamp Service History. Locally Owned. Very Powerful and Lots of Torque.......Very Rare With A Manual Gearbox. Supplied with 12 months MOT a pre delivery service and our own 3 months or 3000 mile comprehensive warranty fully inclusive in the screen price. We Were Established here in 1988.
Castleview Motorhouse
LL319RU,
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...