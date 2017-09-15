loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport Coupe Manual.

£7,295
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport Coupe Manual. Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 110000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

DIESEL. 240 BHP. M-Sport. MANUAL 6 Speed. 2 Door Coupe. Spec Includes:- Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Leather Interior With Electric Memory Seats, Alloy Wheels, Reversing Sensors. Exceptional Example With a 9 Stamp Service History. Locally Owned. Very Powerful and Lots of Torque.......Very Rare With A Manual Gearbox. Supplied with 12 months MOT a pre delivery service and our own 3 months or 3000 mile comprehensive warranty fully inclusive in the screen price. We Were Established here in 1988.

  • Ad ID
    325896
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    110000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
