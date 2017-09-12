BMW 3 SERIES 330D M SPORT Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330D M SPORT Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14291 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE
Black Leather Upholstery, Front Armrest, Rear Parking Sensor, Power Tailgate, Satellite Navigation, Bodykit, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Parking Sensor, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Cupholders, 12v Socket - Rear, Metallic Paint, First Aid Kit, Load Area - Load Rings
JCT600 Mazda Leeds
Leeds, LS126AN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
