BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 5dr Step Auto Touring With Paddle Shift

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 5dr Step Auto Touring With Paddle Shift Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68384 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Alpine White
1 Owner From New With BMW Dealer Service History (28,57k Miles) - The 3 Series Touring. Perfectly Crafted Functionality - Fun And Function In Perfect Harmony - Fitted With
Carbase - Weston
Weston-super-Mare, BS228NA, Somerset
United Kingdom
