BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Accessories

Automatic tailgate operation,BMW emergency call,BMW Online services,BMW teleservices,Brake pad wear indicator warning light,Check control system,Digital clock,Door/boot open warning light,Front/rear park distance control,Lights on warning,Oil temperature gauge,On board computer,On board diagnostics,Operation warning of all exterior lights,Outside temperature display,Push button starter,Service interval indicator,Traffic message channel (TMC),Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices,BMW professional radio/CD/MP3,CD Changer preparation,DAB Digital radio,'Guide me home' headlamps,2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlight beam throw control,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Body colour roof mouldings,Brake force display,Chromed finished twin exhaust,Clear indicator lenses,Door sill finishers,Dynamic brake lights,Electric adjustable door mirrors,Electric front and rear windows with one touch/convenient open/close function,Front ornamental grille with black kidney bars and chrome bezel,Green tinted heat insulating glass,Heated rear window with automatic switch off,Heated windscreen washer jets,High gloss shadow line,Independent opening for tailgate window,LED daytime running lights,LED fog lights,M aerodynamic body styling,Pearl chrome door mirrors,Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control,Rear wash/wipe,Shark fin roof aerial,12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell,2 bag hooks in luggage compartment,2 x folding cupholders in instrument panel above glovebox,3 rear seat head restraints,4 foldable grab handles - rear with clothes hook,4 lashing points to secure luggage,40/20/40 split folding rear seat,Ambient lighting,Automatic interior light soft on/soft off system,Driver and passenger sunvisors with vanity mirrors + slide cover,Dual zone automatic air conditioning,Foldable boot floor with storage compartment,Folding front centre armrest + storage,Front and rear door armrests,Front and rear velour floor mats,Front door storage bins with bottle holder,Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment,Glovebox light,Height adjustable front headrests,Indirect front interior illumination - soft-light function,Individual anthracite headlining,Isofix system on outer rear seats,Leather gear knob,Leather gear selector lever handle,Leather handbrake grip,Lockable glovebox,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage strap,M sports leather steering wheel,Multi-function co