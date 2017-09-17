BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12020 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Professional Media Package,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors With Anti-Dazzle,Heated Front Seats,Reversing Assist Camera,Front Armrest With Sliding Adjustment,Sun Protection Glass,Enhanced Bluetooth With Wireless Charging,WiFi HotsSpot Preparation
Sytner Harold Wood BMW
Romford, RM30GX, Essex
United Kingdom
