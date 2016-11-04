BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - XENONS - HARMAN KARDON - PRIVACY GLASS

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - XENONS - HARMAN KARDON - PRIVACY GLASS - Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43326 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
This Alpine White 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Business Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Xenon Headlights, Dakota Leather Seats, M Sport braking system, Bluetooth, Paddle Shift, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, LED Daytime Running Lights, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Servotronic Steering, Rain Sensors. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation,
Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016