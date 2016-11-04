BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - XENONS - HARMAN KARDON - PRIVACY GLASS

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - XENONS - HARMAN KARDON - PRIVACY GLASS - Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43326 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

This Alpine White 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Business Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Xenon Headlights, Dakota Leather Seats, M Sport braking system, Bluetooth, Paddle Shift, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, LED Daytime Running Lights, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Servotronic Steering, Rain Sensors. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation,

  • Ad ID
    405243
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43326 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
