BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto

£27,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 150 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Accessories

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,Original Price New 38360,Delivery Mileage Only,18'' M Star-spoke alloys,Park Distance Control,DAB Radio,Bluetooth Telephone Preparation

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313053
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    150 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner Haverfordwest BMW
SA624PD,
United Kingdom

