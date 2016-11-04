loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 81487 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black Dakota Leather, 18" Alloys, M Sport Pack, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Park Distance Control, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, M Sport Suspension, M Sport Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, BMW Professional Radio, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, CD Player, Auto Drive Away Locking System, Daytime Driving Lights, Xenon Headlamps, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Front Sport Seats, Auto Dim Interior Mirror

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403530
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    81487 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£11,865

Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

