BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED LEATHER - ADAPTIVE XENO

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED LEATHER - ADAPTIVE XENO Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39878 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

This Estoril Blue 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Heated Coral Red Dakota Leather Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Music Collection, DVD Player, Driving Assistant, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, Paddle Shift, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Servotronic Steering, Rain Sensors, Upgraded Wheels. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Websi

  • Ad ID
    401554
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39878 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
