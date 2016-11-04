BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED LEATHER - ADAPTIVE XENO

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED LEATHER - ADAPTIVE XENO Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39878 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
This Estoril Blue 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Heated Coral Red Dakota Leather Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Music Collection, DVD Player, Driving Assistant, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, Paddle Shift, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Servotronic Steering, Rain Sensors, Upgraded Wheels. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Websi
Imperial Cars Exeter
EX28NB
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016