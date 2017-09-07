loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED LEATHER - ADAPTIVE XENO

£19,195
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED LEATHER - ADAPTIVE XENO Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50966 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

Accessories

This Alpine White 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Comfort Access, Music Collection, DVD Player, High Beam Assistant, M Sport braking system, Paddle Shift, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Bluetooth, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, 3 Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Sports Seats, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Keyless Start, LED Daytime Running Lights, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Servotronic Steering, Rain Sensors, Upgraded Wheels.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314262
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50966 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Imperial Car Supermarket Northampton
NN15NG,
United Kingdom

