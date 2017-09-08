Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23207 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
2015 BMW 3 Series 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] Saloon with 23207miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom
