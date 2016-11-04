BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17682 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire
Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, Xenon Headlamps, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Parking Distance Control, Front Sport Seats, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Automatic Air Conditioning, Front Foglights, Multi Function Steering Wheel
Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016