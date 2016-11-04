loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media]

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17682 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Accessories

Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, Xenon Headlamps, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Parking Distance Control, Front Sport Seats, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Automatic Air Conditioning, Front Foglights, Multi Function Steering Wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402693
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17682 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,581

Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!