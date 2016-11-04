BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media]

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 72000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Alpine White
Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Front Seats, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Automatic Air Conditioning, Park Distance Control, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, 18" M Star Spoke Alloy Wheels, M Sport Pack, M Sport Suspension, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, Rear Centre Armrest, Front Foglights, DAB Digital Radio, Auto Drive Away Locking System, Headlamp Wash
Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
