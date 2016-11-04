loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media]

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 72000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Front Seats, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Automatic Air Conditioning, Park Distance Control, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, 18" M Star Spoke Alloy Wheels, M Sport Pack, M Sport Suspension, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, Rear Centre Armrest, Front Foglights, DAB Digital Radio, Auto Drive Away Locking System, Headlamp Wash

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402676
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    72000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£13,491

Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!