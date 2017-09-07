loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] - ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE SEATS - P

£19,698
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] - ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE SEATS - P Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34986 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

This Estoril Blue 3 Series Features Dakota Leather, BMW Business Satellite Navigation, Electric Adjustable Seats, Paddle Shift, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Bluetooth, BMW Black Panel Display, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Driving Aids, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Daytime Running Lights, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313662
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34986 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Imperial Car Supermarket Northampton
NN15NG,
United Kingdom

