BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] - ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE SEATS - P

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Business Media] - ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE SEATS - P Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34986 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
This Estoril Blue 3 Series Features Dakota Leather, BMW Business Satellite Navigation, Electric Adjustable Seats, Paddle Shift, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Bluetooth, BMW Black Panel Display, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Driving Aids, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Daytime Running Lights, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering.
Imperial Car Supermarket Northampton
NN15NG,
United Kingdom
