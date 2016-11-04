loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - 19IN ALLOYS - MUSIC COLL

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - 19IN ALLOYS - MUSIC COLL Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 67914 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

This Estoril Blue 3 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, Music Collection, DVD Player, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Paddle Shift, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Keyless Start, Auto Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Electric Windows, Daytime Running Lights, Start/Stop, Servotronic Steering, Rain Sensors. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus m

  • Ad ID
    413462
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    67914 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
