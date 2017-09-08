BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto Automatic

Accessories

'Guide me home' headlamps, 2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlight beam throw control, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour electric adjustable door mirrors, Body colour roof mouldings, Brake force display, Chromed finished twin exhaust, Clear indicator lenses, Door sill finishers, Dynamic brake lights, Electric front and rear windows with one touch/convenient open/close function, Front ornamental grille with chrome plated kidney bars and chrome bezel, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear window with automatic switch off, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss shadow line, LED daytime running lights, LED fog lights, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Shark fin roof aerial, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, 2 x folding cupholders in instrument panel above glovebox, 3 rear seat head restraints, 4 foldable grab handles - rear with clothes hook, 4 lashing points to secure luggage, Automatic interior light soft on/soft off system, Driver and passenger sunvisors with vanity mirrors + slide cover, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Folding front centre armrest + storage, Front and rear door armrests, Front and rear velour floor mats, Front door storage bins with bottle holder, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, Glovebox light, Height adjustable front headrests, Indirect front interior illumination - soft-light