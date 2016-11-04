BMW 3 SERIES 330D M SPORT 4dr Saloon Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330D M SPORT 4dr Saloon Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22962 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
Call 01977 665300, Navigation System - BMW Professional, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Leather Upholstery, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, Front Electric Windows, Satellite Navigation, USB and AUX, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Rain Sensitive Wipers, ISOFIX, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Metallic Paint, Front Armrest, Load Area - Load Rings, Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation, Up to 3 year Platinum warranty available on this vehicle
JCT600 Priceright Sheffield
S61TF
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016