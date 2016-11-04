loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330D M SPORT 4dr Saloon Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330D M SPORT 4dr Saloon Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22962 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Call 01977 665300, Navigation System - BMW Professional, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Leather Upholstery, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, Front Electric Windows, Satellite Navigation, USB and AUX, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Rain Sensitive Wipers, ISOFIX, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Metallic Paint, Front Armrest, Load Area - Load Rings, Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation, Up to 3 year Platinum warranty available on this vehicle

  • Ad ID
    416089
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22962 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
