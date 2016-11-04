BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 2dr Step Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 2dr Step Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26500 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Titanium Silver

BMW Professional Media Package,19'' light alloy Double-spoke style,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Front Armrest with sliding adjustment,Fine Brushed Aluminium interior trim,Front Seat heating,Front & Rear Park Distance Control,BMW Assist,BMW Assist online portal,Voice Control,M Sport steering wheel with gearshift paddle,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone functionality

  • Ad ID
    409252
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£17,500

Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

