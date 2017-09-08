loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d M Sport 2dr Step Auto

£15,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d M Sport 2dr Step Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68030 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Bluewater Metallic

Accessories

19'' light alloy Double-spoke style 313M,Automatic Gearbox,Navigation system Professional,Seat heating. front,Park Distance Control (PDC). front and rear,Elec Fold Exterior Mirrors,Armrest. front with sliding adjustment,Fine Brushed Aluminium interior trim,USB audio interface,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone functionality,M Sport steering wheel w/ gearshift paddles

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316748
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    68030 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner Sunningdale BMW
SL50EX, Berkshire
United Kingdom

