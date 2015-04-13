BMW 3 Series 330D Luxury

BMW 330D Luxury Saloon with Sport Automatic Transmission registered September 2012 finished in Glacier Silver with Full Black Leather Interior and Satin Silver Trim, 19 Inch V-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Distance Control Sensors, Cruise Control, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Colour Satellite Navigation, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, Start/Stop, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, CD/DVD/MP3 Player, Bluetooth Audio, Automatic Climate Control, BMW Online and Tele Services, Information Plus, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth Telephone with USB and Voice Control, Electric Heated Door Mirrors, AUX In, Auto Drive Away Locking, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Anti Dazzle Rear View Mirror, ISO Fix, Full BMW Service History at 8,782 miles on 13/04/15. See our website for more details and video. Finance available on request - subject to status. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!
bmw 3-series 330 d luxury silver alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control dvd fsh heated-seats leather mp3 push-button-start sat-nav 2012 german rwd diesel e90 4-seater hands-free black-interior 2wd dark-interior
Chichester,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...