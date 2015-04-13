BMW 3 Series 330D Luxury

car description

BMW 330D Luxury Saloon with Sport Automatic Transmission registered September 2012 finished in Glacier Silver with Full Black Leather Interior and Satin Silver Trim, 19 Inch V-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Distance Control Sensors, Cruise Control, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Colour Satellite Navigation, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, Start/Stop, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, CD/DVD/MP3 Player, Bluetooth Audio, Automatic Climate Control, BMW Online and Tele Services, Information Plus, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth Telephone with USB and Voice Control, Electric Heated Door Mirrors, AUX In, Auto Drive Away Locking, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Anti Dazzle Rear View Mirror, ISO Fix, Full BMW Service History at 8,782 miles on 13/04/15. See our website for more details and video. Finance available on request - subject to status. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!