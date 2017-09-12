loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 330D LUXURY Auto

Compare this car
£22,875
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330D LUXURY Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13918 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Pollen Filter Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323832
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13918 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Worthing BMW
Rustington, BN163FH, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed