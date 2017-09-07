BMW 3 SERIES 330d Luxury 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d Luxury 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13015 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
Sat Nav l Leather l 258 BHP Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Cruise Control,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift,Start/Stop Button
CarShop Swindon
Swindon, SN33BW, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...