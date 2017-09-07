loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d Luxury 4dr Step Auto

£18,499
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d Luxury 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13015 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Sat Nav l Leather l 258 BHP Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Cruise Control,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift,Start/Stop Button

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312744
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13015 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
CarShop Swindon
Swindon, SN33BW, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

