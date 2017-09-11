loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d Luxury 4dr Step Auto

£18,196
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d Luxury 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20731 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Glacier Silver

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Black Dakota Leather, 18" Alloys, Luxury Pack, Interior Comfort Package, Media Pack BMW Professional, Sun Protection Glass, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Heated Front Seats, Electric Glass Sunroof, Sport Steering Wheel, Run Flat Tyres, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Split Folding Rear Seats, Extended Storage, Passenger Airbag, Parking Distance Control, Front Foglights, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control, 12v Auxiliary Power Socket, Auto Drive Away Locking System, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319365
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20731 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Stratstone BMW Hull
Hull, HU91TQ, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

