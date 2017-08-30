loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330D 2014

£19,000
car description

Gorgeous low mileage BMW 330D, 1 Former owner, Full of optional Extras. Red Leather Interior, SAT NAT, Bluetooth, Semi Auto, Parking Sensors, More details to Follow View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available non real time examples given call for accurate quote, HPI clear and drive away with full MOT and service. 1 owner, Blue, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear, GBP 19,000

Accessories

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn Catalytic Converter CD Player Central Locking Colour Coded Comfort Seats Cruise Control Curtain Airbags DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Dual View Screen Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Fully Lined Rear HPI Clear Independent Vehicle Inspection Isofix System Keyless Go Leather Interior LED Lights M - Aerodynamics Package M - Sports Package M - Sports Suspension Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel New MOT Upon Sale Paddle Shift Passenger Airbag Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Radio Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SAT NAV - Professional Side Airbags Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Trip Computer Twin Airbags USB Connection

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308679
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    330D
2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

