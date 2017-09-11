BMW 3 SERIES 328I SE

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 328I SE Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 7886 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic
Cloth Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio Electric Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest
Kentish Town BMW
London, NW53EX, London
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...