BMW 3 SERIES 328I SE

£14,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 328I SE Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 7886 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

Cloth Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio Electric Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319684
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    328i
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    7886 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Kentish Town BMW
London, NW53EX, London
United Kingdom

