BMW 3 SERIES 328i M Sport Saloon Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 328i M Sport Saloon Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26385 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: BLACK
Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, 19'' M Star-spoke style 403M alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Sun protection glass, Seat heating. front, High-beam Assistant, Headlight wash, Xenon Headlights, Adaptive Headlights, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Internet, BMW Apps interface, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, Media package - Professional, Visibility package, Coral Red Dakota leather upholstery interior, Standard Features - Servotronic Steering, Multi-function controls for s'wheel, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Armrest. rear centre, Park Distance Control front and rear, Foglights. front, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 5 seats, Available immediately, 2 mins J24 M5, Part Exchange welcome, UK delivery available, 18,990
Westerly Bridgwater BMW
Bridgwater, TA66DD, Somerset
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016