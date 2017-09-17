BMW 3 SERIES 328i Luxury 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 328i Luxury 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41432 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Blue
Our Imperial Blue 328i Luxury comes with saddle brown dakota leather interior. In addition, this has professional media package, memory seats, advanced parking, xenon headlights, comfort package and more!
Fords of Winsford
Winsford, CW73AL, Cheshire
United Kingdom
