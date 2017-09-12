loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD 330d xDrive M Sport Touring Auto

£33,490
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 330d xDrive M Sport Touring Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8340 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mineral Grey Metallic

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split-folding rear seats,Rear centre armrest,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Black roof rails,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,LED headlights,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Media package - Professional,Online Entertainment,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,WiFi hotspot preparation,xDrive,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322513
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8340 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Grassicks Garage BMW Ltd
PH13GA,
United Kingdom

