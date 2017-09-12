BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD 330d xDrive M Sport Touring Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 330d xDrive M Sport Touring Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split-folding rear seats,Heated steering wheel,18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Black roof rails,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Heated front seats,Hi-fi loudspeaker system,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,LED headlights,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Media package - Professional,Online Entertainment,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Rear centre armrest,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Through load,USB audio interface,xDrive,Leather interior,BMW 3 Series 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto
Westerly Exeter BMW
Exeter, EX28FD, Devon
United Kingdom
