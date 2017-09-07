loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD 330d xDrive M Sport GT (S/S) Auto

£22,495
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 330d xDrive M Sport GT (S/S) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 44260 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Melbourne Red Metallic

Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 598M wheels,Active Pedestrian Safety,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Front fog lights,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Multi-Function steering wheel,Park Distance Control front and rear,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    311883
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    44260 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Douglas Park BMW
FK77RZ,
United Kingdom

