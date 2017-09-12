BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD 330d xDrive M Sport (258bhp) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 330d xDrive M Sport (258bhp) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7576 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE
Automatic air conditioning, Servotronic steering, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Business navigation system, Front sports seats, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, 18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels, Anthracite headlining, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Bla, DAB digital radio, Extended interior light package, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Front and rear park distance control (PDC), Heated front seats, LED headlights, M Sport Package, M-Aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation, Rear centre armrest, Refrigerant, Run flat tyres, Sport automatic transmission, USB audio interface, xDrive, Dakota Leather interior,BMW 3 Series 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto
Dick Lovett BMW Swindon
Swindon, SN58WG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...