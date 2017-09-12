loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD 330d xDrive M Sport (258bhp) Auto

£34,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 330d xDrive M Sport (258bhp) Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: UNKNOWN

Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split-folding rear seats,Rear centre armrest,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss black trim with Pearl Chrome,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,LED headlights,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Media package - Professional,Online Entertainment,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,xDrive,Dakota Leather interior,BMW 3 Series 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

  • Ad ID
    321235
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Westerly Exeter BMW
Exeter, EX28FD, Devon
United Kingdom

