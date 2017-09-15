loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD 330d SE Saloon 4d 2993cc auto

Compare this car
£4,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 330d SE Saloon 4d 2993cc auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 116436 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Traction Control, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Engine Immobiliser, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,A VERY NICE LOOKING EXAMPLE WITH FULL CREAM DAKOTA LEATHER HEATED SEATS,POWER FOLDING MIRRORS,AUTO LIGHTS AND WIPERS,AUX,CUP HOLDERS,DRIVERS MEMORY SEAT,PASSENGER AND DRIVERS ELECTRIC SEATS,LOOKS AND DRIVES SPOT ON,MUST BE SEEN

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328089
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    116436 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Motor City
Peterborough, PE13HA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed