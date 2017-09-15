BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD 330d SE Saloon 4d 2993cc auto

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 330d SE Saloon 4d 2993cc auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 116436 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Traction Control, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Engine Immobiliser, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,A VERY NICE LOOKING EXAMPLE WITH FULL CREAM DAKOTA LEATHER HEATED SEATS,POWER FOLDING MIRRORS,AUTO LIGHTS AND WIPERS,AUX,CUP HOLDERS,DRIVERS MEMORY SEAT,PASSENGER AND DRIVERS ELECTRIC SEATS,LOOKS AND DRIVES SPOT ON,MUST BE SEEN
Motor City
Peterborough, PE13HA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
