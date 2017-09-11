BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD 330d Luxury GT (S/S) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 330d Luxury GT (S/S) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 57813 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE
Automatic air conditioning, Servotronic steering, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, BMW Online services, Sport steering wheel, 19 inch light alloy wheels W-spoke style 440, Active Pedestrian Safety, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth handsfree system, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, De badged (side), Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite, Front fog lights, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, Luxury package, Media package - Professional, Multi-Function steering wheel, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport automatic transmission, USB audio interface, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior,BMW 3 Series 330d Luxury 5dr Step Auto
Dick Lovett BMW Hungerford
Hungerford, RG170EL, Berkshire
United Kingdom
