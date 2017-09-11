loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD 330d Luxury GT (S/S) Auto

Compare this car
£19,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD 330d Luxury GT (S/S) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 57813 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning, Servotronic steering, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, BMW Online services, Sport steering wheel, 19 inch light alloy wheels W-spoke style 440, Active Pedestrian Safety, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth handsfree system, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, De badged (side), Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite, Front fog lights, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, Luxury package, Media package - Professional, Multi-Function steering wheel, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport automatic transmission, USB audio interface, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior,BMW 3 Series 330d Luxury 5dr Step Auto

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318704
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    57813 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Dick Lovett BMW Hungerford
Hungerford, RG170EL, Berkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed