BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD (313bhp) 335d xDrive M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (313bhp) 335d xDrive M Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
Automatic air conditioning, Servotronic steering, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, Park assist, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, Split-folding rear seats, Heated steering wheel, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Adaptive LED headlights, Adaptive M Sport suspension, Advanced Parking package, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Head up display, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, Interior comfort package, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, Media package - Professional Plus, Online Entertainment, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Rear centre armrest, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, Run flat tyres, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, Through load, USB audio interface, xDrive, Leather interior,BMW 3 Series 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto
Dick Lovett BMW Bath
BA23DR,
United Kingdom
