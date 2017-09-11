BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d xDrive Luxury Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d xDrive Luxury Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20417 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver
Glacier Silver Metallic, Four wheel-drive, Automatic air conditioning, Servotronic steering, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Park assist, BMW Online services, Sport steering wheel, 18 inch Star-spoke style light alloy wheels, Advanced Parking package, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, De badged (side), Extended interior light package, Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Luxury package, Media package - Professional, Multi-Function steering wheel, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Rear centre armrest, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, Run flat tyres, Sport automatic transmission, Sun protection glass, USB audio interface, xDrive, Dakota Leather interior, 4WD. 5 seats, 23,450 Non VAT Qualifying
Rybrook BMW Warwick
Warwick, CV346SP, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
